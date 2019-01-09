HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- During the campaign, Bob Stefanowski said a Ned Lamont administration would be a continuation of Dannel Malloy’s.
Now, that the Lamont era is here, and spectators at Wednesday’s inaugural parade shared their comments and reactions and hopes for the future.
Anyone who braved the wind and the cold definitely cared about the election and the candidate.
They voted Lamont in and are now hoping he can keep his promises.
The Inauguration Day parade is nothing like the ones celebrating UConn basketball championships. The route is shorter, and the procession is ceremonial, yet hundreds still came out to watch.
“I felt so thrilled that we’re heading in the direction of democratic principles,” said Bethany Knight, of Clinton.
Knight worked on Lamont’s campaign and is hoping for the quality of life to get better.
“We can’t just be about cuts, it’s Connecticut, but it’s also connect, and we want to do the thing that make people realize how blessed we are to live on this beautiful shoreline,” Knight said.
Connecticut’s youth also made the trip to witness history.
“It’s amazing. Thankfully, I was able to get a ride here. It seems like something I want to be a part of,” said Abdul Osmanu, of Hamden.
Osmanu said he is very interested in the political process.
He’s hoping Lamont can bring Connecticut on pace with other states when it comes to marijuana legalization.
“It presents a possibility to give us some revenue and also correct some of the criminal justice wrongdoings,” Osmanu said.
During the 10-minute procession, Lamont would wave to the crowd, acknowledging several by name along the way.
At the very end, he made the day for Sean Oppenheimer from Fairfield by signing his program.
“I was really looking forward to see Gov. Lamont, I’m looking forward to him continuing work on our schools and improving our Department of Children and Families and improving public transportation,” Oppenheimer said.
After the parade, Lamont gave his state of the state where he pledged to engage residents and lawmakers here and work together for the future.
Lamont was not elected Governor. The votes were fixed as usual in CT. Look at the numbers on the Secretary of State's web site. Where did the extra 50,000 votes come from? Fabricated by the Secretary of State. To spell it out, there were 50,000+ more votes cast for Governor than there were people voting. That is VOTER FRAUD, it's illegal and the CT politicians need to go to jail. Time for CT tax payers to REBEL!!!!
