HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Spectra Venue Management at the XL Center, Pratt & Whitney Stadium, and Hartford Wolf Pack are looking to hire for over 150 part-time positions.
Two job fairs are set for August and September in an effort to recruit staff members, with interviews held on site.
The positions to be filled include security, guest services, food runner, bartender, server, line cook, dishwasher, suite attendant, ticket seller, custodian, hostess, and more.
The first job fair will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 18, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pratt and Whitney Stadium.
The second will be held Thursday, Sept. 2 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the XL Center.
