MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - One person was killed when a car crashed into a home and caused a fire in Manchester.
It happened on Center Street around 2:45 a.m. Thursday, according to Manchester's fire chief.
Manchester police Lt. Ryan Shea said later in the morning that speed appeared to have been a factor and that the person who died is believed to have been the driver.
Shea said the driver was traveling eastbound on Center Street and crossed over the double yellow line and through a fence and trees before hitting the home.
The house was an apartment building that has six units.
All occupants of the house were able to safely make it out.
Seven adults and seven children were forced out by the flames and assisted by the American Red Cross.
Video from a neighbor showed large flames.
The building is uninhabitable due to extensive damage, fire officials said.
They received help from other Manchester departments and the East Hartford Fire Department.
Manchester's chief said it was difficult to put out the fire because of how large the flames were.
Firefighters tried attacking it from inside but then moved to an exterior attack.
The person who died has not yet been identified.
