STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Speed is believed to have been a factor in a serious crash that happened late Friday night in Stamford.
The crash happened Courtland Avenue, just after 11 p.m.
Police said a Honda Accord was heading southbound on Courtland Avenue.
The driver told police he was trying to turn left into a driveway when he was hit from behind by a Infiniti G35.
Police said the Infiniti struck the Honda with enough force "to propel it a significant distance further south on Courtland Avenue."
The driver of the Infiniti, identified as a 21-year-old Stamford resident, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and is in critical condition.
The Honda driver was also taken to the hospital with injuries.
An investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Stamford police at (203) 977-4712.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.