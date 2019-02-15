WASHINGTON (WFSB) - Some federal employees in Connecticut said they're breathing a sigh of relief after a bill was passed to keep the government funding.
However, a new challenge is forming in Washington.
Congress passed the comprehensive spending and border security bill on Thursday night to avoid another government shutdown.
Friday morning, however, President Donald Trump plans to declare a national emergency.
The White House said Trump plans to sign to the bill into law to ensure government employees get their pay.
"It's just more [will] come. Next year is it all just gonna happen all over again? Are we gonna go through this same thing every year?" asked Sarah Small, a federal worker.
The bill includes $1.4 billion for border fencing, which is far short of the $5.7 billion the president wanted for a wall.
That's why the White House said he plans to declare the national emergency at the southern border.
Trump claims it's a humanitarian crisis.
The declaration would give the president the authority to seize property and redirect funding without Congressional approval.
"Moving things around and we're doing things that are fantastic and taking from far less, really from far less important areas," Trump explained.
Democrats plan to challenge the declaration. It's expected to be immediately contested in federal court.
"We will not have an end line run around the Congress of the United States," said Rep. Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat.
A recent CBS News poll said two-thirds of Americans think Trump should not declare a national emergency. Both Democrats and Republicans have opposed it.
(1) comment
This morning the media is reporting that 2/3rd's of ALL AMERICANS are against the President Declaring a National Emergency at the Southern Border.
Clearly, the media outlets haven't thought this one out as he reported his decision late last night and already, they'd like us to believe that they ran a "Legitimate Poll" throughout the entire United States of America, that based on the poll, 217.3 Million people, a 2/3rd's majority of Americans disagree with the POTUS.
It's total nonsense, its a complete fabrication and shows that the media really can't be trusted as they have an agenda and have attached themselves to the Progressive Socialist movement at the expense of real, truthful journalism and the people they serve.
Very sad, they haven't the sense to realize that their statements are further burying what little credibility they may have had.
The POTUS has the right to call a National Emergency and I truly believe if Americans were to be truthfully polled, the majority would agree with him.
I think that the media should provide the details of any alleged poll taken so that the people can investigate and confirm the reports legitimacy.
