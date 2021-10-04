TOLLAND, CT (WFSB) - Concrete powder spilled onto part of Interstate 84 in Tolland on Monday afternoon.
According to state police, it happened between exits 68 and 69 on the westbound side.
At one point, the low speed lane on the westbound side and the high speed lane on the eastbound side were closed.
However, dispatchers said around 2:50 p.m. that only the high speed westbound lane was closed for the cleanup.
Troopers said a truck hit a bridge, which caused the powder to spill across the roadway.
They asked drivers to seek alternate routes.
There's no word on injuries or a cause for the crash.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
(2) comments
I think that white portland cement spilled. Portland cement is mixed with sand, stone and water to to make concrete.
"The low speed lane on the westbound side and the high speed lane on the eastbound side are closed."
You mean the passing lane and the travel lane right? Right?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.