NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - Splash pads in New Britain will be back open starting on Memorial Day weekend.
Mayor Erin Stewart announced their reopening with a social media post on Wednesday.
"And they're back!" Stewart wrote on Facebook. "Splash pads are fully open for the summer on Memorial Day weekend!"
She ended the post with the hashtag #SummerisNotCancelled.
Stewart put up the post on the same day that Gov. Ned Lamont eased remaining COVID-19 restrictions.
As of May 19, fully vaccinated people do not have to wear masks indoors, unless a business requires it.
