EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Investigators are looking into a homicide at a sports bar in East Hartford.
It happened during the early morning hours of Friday at the Malibu Sports Bar and Lounge on Silver Lane.
Police said they responded to a report of a person shot around 12:30 a.m. on Friday.
When they arrived, they said they found a man laying in the parking lot.
Police said the crowd around him was hostile and uncooperative. However, they attempted CPR on the victim before he was transported to a hospital.
The victim died at the hospital.
Witnesses told police that there were two possible suspects who fled the area in a dark-colored sedan. They were described as men in their 20s who were tall and wearing all black.
Anyone with information is asked to call East Hartford police at 860-291-7669.
