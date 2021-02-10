HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The governor is set to unveil his budget for the next two fiscal years.
Channel 3 is expecting to learn the details of Gov. Ned Lamont’s budget Wednesday at noon.
Lamont has gone on the record saying he opposes any new taxes on the rich or poor.
Many lawmakers also said that the pandemic has put so many financial strains on families.
Lamont is expected to support legalized sports betting and recreational marijuana.
In addition to opposition to the so-called mansion tax, he is also against tolls and cuts in education spending.
However, progressive Democrats are pushing for higher taxes on the wealthy.
Some lawmakers are also pushing to bring the lottery online. Last year, the lottery brought in $330 million.
If it passes, community college students could continue to get a free ride through the Pact Program.
Sen. Cathy Osten, who sponsored the bill, believes bringing the lottery online can be a long-term funding source.
“That’s why I’ve been fighting so hard to modernize gaming,” Osten said. “People are doing everything online.”
Connecticut has a $1 billion deficit.
Still, the state is in good shape as far as its surplus and rainy-day fund, which is projected to be about $3.5 billion.
Always fun when someone suddenly starts voting against their own initial proposals. Maybe it's the fact that the state currently relies heavily on all those truck transported goods during this dire time? Or it's more likely he's still taking shots at the state legislative branch for not passing it the first time it was proposed and constantly delaying?
So, we have a 1 billion dollar deficit but a 3.5 billion dollar "rainy day fund." Maybe use some of that RDF to close the budget gap? Add in the tax revenue from legal cannabis and online lottery and we won't have to use it all. And, here's a thought. Maybe elect some accountants so that the budget would be done where the numbers can match up better? Having people that know how to do a budget would be a good thing.
