HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A few bills that would allow sports betting in the state are moving forward.
The Public Safety and Security Committee met on Wednesday morning, voting to move forward with the legislation that will allow the state to modernize gaming options.
State Senator Cathy Osten praised the committee's passage of the bills on Wednesday.
"Today was a big day for gaming legislation in Connecticut, and I want to thank all of my colleagues on both sides of the aisle, Democrats and Republicans, for their work in ensuring the success of these bills. These bills are about more than just jobs and businesses and revenue and the economy – they are also about Connecticut's history and who we are as a people. I look forward to seeing these bills successfully pass the House and Senate and be signed into law this year," Osten said.
This comes nearly one week after Gov. Ned Lamont and two of the state's tribal nations announced a sports betting and online gaming agreement.
The bills will now go before the House of Representatives and Senate.
