Sports betting set to start on Oct. 7

CONNECTICUT. (WFSB) - Sports betting is scheduled to begin on Oct. 7 in Connecticut.
While it original plan was to have betting up before the beginning of the NFL season, getting licenses is taking a little longer.
Gov. Lamont's Chief of Staff, Paul Mounds said, "we are now focused on October 7, which is Thursday. which will be the full launch of online betting here in the state of Connecticut."
The Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods will have betting onsite and online.
The chairperson of the Mashantucket Pequots, which operates Foxwood, said, "We look forward to launching statewide online sports betting and iGaming by October 7. We will continue to work with the Department of Consumer Protection for required approvals.”
