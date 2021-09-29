(WFSB) – Sports betting will begin in Connecticut on Thursday, but only at the casinos.

According to the Dept. of Consumer Protection, all of the appropriate licenses have been issued for on-reservation sports betting to begin on Thursday, Sept. 30.

A few weeks ago, state officials said sports betting could begin statewide on Oct. 7.

Earlier this month, the federal government gave the state the green light to move forward with sports betting.

CT '21: Legalized sports betting The NFL season is officially underway. It opened on the Sept. 9.

