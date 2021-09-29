(WFSB) – Sports betting will begin in Connecticut on Thursday, but only at the casinos.
According to the Dept. of Consumer Protection, all of the appropriate licenses have been issued for on-reservation sports betting to begin on Thursday, Sept. 30.
A few weeks ago, state officials said sports betting could begin statewide on Oct. 7.
Sports betting is scheduled to begin on Oct. 7 in Connecticut.
Earlier this month, the federal government gave the state the green light to move forward with sports betting.
