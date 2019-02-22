ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - Thinking of picking up a new sport?
Well, starting next year if you or your family sign up for a lesson you could be paying a little more.
It’s one of the governor’s tax proposals for 2020.
A wide variety of sports and recreation are on the list.
Channel 3 looked into the tax and everything from karate lessons to tennis camp are now the list, and that can quickly add up for parents who have multiple kids enrolled in several activities.
“Oh, it’s a wonderful sport. I’m a former tennis player,” said Pat Carroll of Marlborough.
It’s the fastest growing sport in America.
“I like ping pong, I like tennis, I like pickle ball, I like racquet sports,” said Dianne Dunn Greco of Marlborough.
Pickle ball fills up the courts at the Tennis and Fitness Center in Rocky Hill.
“Very social game, a lot of interaction,” said Miguel Garcia, Club Manager at Tennis & Fitness Center in Rocky Hill.
The club manager says they offer lessons for pickle ball, tennis and more.
“This tax proposal if it affects all sports and leisure it is going to affect everybody, and we don’t want people staying at home, we want them going out,” said Garcia.
Governor Ned Lamont is proposing a new tax on recreation and sports instruction, which will impact families signed up for soccer, cheerleading, basketball, martial arts and more.
To read the full budget proposal, click here.
“The governor is in a tough spot and we do have a huge deficit, but I would certainly trade no tolls for a tax on tennis and pickle ball,” said Carroll.
Ten weeks of tennis lessons cost about $280 at the Tennis & Fitness Center in Rocky Hill.
With a new tax, Garcia says it would likely climb up to $300.
Many families sign their kids up for lessons year-round.
“Are they going to discourage people from spending their hard-earned money doing something that’s actually positive and healthy for them,” Garcia said.
A spokesperson for the governor says, “These proposals by Governor Lamont are intended to modernize our sales tax to match the 21st century economy and without raising the rate.”
If the proposal passes, it would immediately go into effect starting January 1, 2020.
