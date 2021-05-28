HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Sports betting could be a big win for Connecticut, according to a gaming research group.

PlayCT said the state could rake in $1.5 billion in wagers each year to go along with $100 million in operator revenue.

Gov. Ned Lamont signed a bill approving online gaming and sports betting earlier this week.

Also as a result of the bill, according to PlayCT, online casinos could generate as much as $350 million in gaming revenues every year, which would become a huge tax generator for Connecticut.

“Connecticut is a relatively small state, but the market has a handful of attributes that should help it punch a bit above its weight,” said Eric Ramsey, analyst for the PlayUSA.com network, which includes PlayCT.com. “Geographically, the state is in a good place, with the potential to draw significant out-of-state business from New York and Massachusetts. And Connecticut features one of the highest median household incomes in the U.S. Both factors should help the market reach maturity relatively quickly.”

Lamont negotiated agreements with the state's Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes. Next, the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs will have to sign off on them.

When that happens, Connecticut will join two dozen other states with some form of legal sports betting.