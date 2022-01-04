NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The spotted lanternfly continues to be a concern for farmers and scientists in Connecticut.
The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station said it continued to detect the spotted lanternfly in Fairfield and New Haven counties over the last two years.
The municipalities where it was found included Greenwich, New Canaan, and Stamford, Norwalk, Milford, Orange, and Cheshire.
“As this insect continues to expand in Connecticut, it raises ongoing and future concerns for Connecticut’s agriculture, hence the renewal of the SLF quarantine as noted in the original order” said state entomologist Dr. Kirby Stafford.
Early detection is important, the CAES said. The public is urged to report potential sightings of this invasive pest when they become active again in 2022. Currently, the insect is overwintering in egg masses. If you suspect you have found a SLF, snap a picture of it, collect it if possible, and report it to ReportSLF@ct.gov.
The spotted lanternfly is a sap-feeding planthopper that was first discovered in the U.S. in 2014. It was found in Pennsylvania at the time.
This insect attacks many hosts and has the potential to severely impact Connecticut’s farm crops, particularly apples, grapes, and hops, along with several tree species. The secretion of excess sap called honeydew can also be a nuisance for residential infestations.
In the fall, adults about 1 inch long can often be found congregating on tree-of-heaven (Ailanthus), willows and other trees. They will lay egg masses on trees and almost any nearby surface like rocks, decks, houses, outdoor equipment, and furniture, etc.
