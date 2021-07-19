NORWALK, CT (WFSB) - A crop-damaging insect has been spotted in Connecticut once again.

A spotted lanternfly was found in Norwalk, the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station reported on Monday.

The CAES and a division of the United States Department of Agriculture that specializes in plant protection is trying to assess the extent of a potential infestation.

Last year, multiple adult spotted lanternfly populations were found in Greenwich, New Canaan and Stamford. Now, Norwalk will be added to the list of regulated areas.

“This detection of the spotted lanternfly indicate that this insect is expanding in Fairfield County and raises future concerns for Connecticut’s agriculture,” said state entomologist Dr. Kirby Stafford.

Single adults were detected in Farmington in 2018, Southbury in 2019, and West Haven in 2020. The CAES said they were likely hitchhikers on vehicles from infested states.

It said early detection is important, and the public is urged to report potential sightings.

Anyone who suspects to have found a spotted lanternfly is asked to snap a picture of it, collect it if possible, and report it to ReportSLF@ct.gov.

More information about the insect can be found the Department of Energy and Environmental protection's website here.