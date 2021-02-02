HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Winter Storm Cooper dumped more than a foot of snow in some parts of the state.
However, the storm was not quite done with the state on Tuesday.
A winter storm warning remained in effect for Litchfield County until 4 p.m.
"While there will be lingering/spotty areas of light precip through the rest of today, [there will be] little/minor to no additional accumulation," said meteorologist Mark Dixon.
"Temps [Tuesday] will be steady in the mid-30s under an overcast sky, allowing for at least some melting to take place," Dixon said.
Tuesday night should feature mostly cloudy skies and a few possible snow showers with lows in the 20s.
"[Wednesday] will be primarily cloudy, and there could be some flurries at times," Dixon said.
Dixon said most of the state received between 10 and 19 inches of snow on Monday from the storm.
Daily snowfall records were set in Hartford and Bridgeport.
At Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, which keeps records for the Hartford area, 11.7 inches was recorded, which broke the 2011 record of 5.9 inches.
In Bridgeport, 15.2 inches of snow fell, make it one of the top six snowiest days of all time in the city.
Other places, such as Danbury, recorded 19 inches of snow. Watertown had 16 and West Haven picked up 15.
