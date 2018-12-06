SPRAGUE, CT (WFSB) - State police are looking for a person who robbed a convenience store in Sprague on Tuesday.
Troopers said it happened at the Cumberland farms on Main Street in the Baltic section of town around 8:30 p.m.
The clerk reported that the person entered the store, approached him with a folding knife and demanded that the register drawer be opened.
The suspect walked around the counter and took money and cigarettes.
Troopers described the suspect as possibly a man standing 5'10" to 6'2" tall with a medium build in his late 20s to early 30s.
The suspect wore a red-colored hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, dark-colored Michael Jordan sneakers and a red-colored rubber skull mask which covered the suspect's face.
The suspect headed east on foot.
Anyone with information is asked to contact state police.
