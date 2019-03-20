HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Spring may be in the air on Wednesday, but Channel 3's meteorologists are monitoring the potential for heavy rain Thursday into Friday.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said after temperatures exceed 50 degrees on Wednesday, rain will arrive as soon as Thursday.
"Scattered areas of light rain will be possible during the morning [Thursday,] but steadier and even heavier rain is likely later in the day and at night," Dixon said.
Temperatures should hang around the mid-to-upper 40s.
The storm, which will move northward, will continue into early Friday.
The rain should end, but some showers may be possible throughout the day.
When it's all said and done, between a half an inch and 1 inch of rain may have fallen in parts of the state.
"In addition to some rain, wet snow is possible in the higher elevations," Dixon said. "Furthermore, a gusty northwest wind will develop."
The first weekend of spring starts out chilly with highs in the 30s and 40s on Saturday.
For Sunday, however, temps could near the 60 degree mark.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
