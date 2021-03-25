WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Spring fever was in full effect on Thursday, as sunshine and warmer temperatures blanketed the state.
Waterbury was among the many communities to hit 70 degrees on Thursday, prompting many residents to get outside to enjoy it.
Additionally, some businesses were pleased to be cashing in on the nice weather.
Ever since Frankie’s on Watertown Avenue opened Thursday, customers kept coming in.
The lunch spot always attracts a crowd, but when it's warm, that crowd gets there faster.
Patrick Hayden from Southbury was one of the few who worked in a trip to Frankie’s after seeing the forecast.
"Once the air warms up, you get that great smell of the spring here, it's time to go fishing, and put the mulch down on the yard, spend a lot more time outside, and clam strips is another good one,” Hayden said on Thursday.
Down the street in Prospect, Big Dipper was ready to cash in on the spring fever, expecting to stay open later than usual.
"I had to call in reinforcements for today, so we're ready, we're ready to go and ready to serve some great ice cream,” said Harry Rowe, owner of Big Dipper.
He added that he’s expecting a profitable spring this year, saying people are still feeling cooped up because of the pandemic.
"Especially with COVID, too, that makes people want to get out and get ice cream and go stand outside and enjoy themselves,” Rowe said.
Many residents were also out enjoying parks across the Brass City, which all close at dusk.
