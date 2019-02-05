HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Temperatures are expected to rise into the low-to-mid 60s on Tuesday.
Then it's back to winter, especially Wednesday night into Thursday.
That's when meteorologist Mark Dixon said a storm system arrives with rain and possible sleet.
"[Wednesday] will be colder, highs in the 40s, dry during the day," Dixon said. "Then at night, a chance for an icy mix in far northern Connecticut, in the hill towns. Rain [will fall] elsewhere."
High temperatures will be in the 40s but drop into the 30s overnight.
While travel may be slick in some spots on Thursday morning, the Early Warning Weather team did not anticipate a major icing event.
"Rain looks likely thursday morning, with highs in the 40s, Dixon said.
A cold front will pass through Connecticut during late Friday morning and early afternoon. It could accompanied by a round of rain showers.
"Thursday night into early friday, another round of rain looks likely," Dixon said. "We’re back in the 50s."
However, the air will turn much colder by late Friday.
There could also be wind gusts of between 30 and 40 mph.
Thermometers could record temps in the upper teens and 20s by dawn Saturday. The wind chill will drop into the single digits, perhaps close to zero at times.
"In the wake of [the] cold front, we’re colder but storm free this weekend," Dixon said. "Highs in the 30s."
Read the complete technical discussion here.
