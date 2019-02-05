HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Temperatures are expected to rise into the low-to-mid 60s on Tuesday.
Then it's back to winter, especially Wednesday night into Thursday.
That's when meteorologist Scot Haney said a storm system arrives with rain and possible sleet.
"Rain will become steady across the state [Wednesday] night," Haney said. "There will be some sleet and pockets of freezing rain in northern Connecticut."
High temperatures will be in the 40s but drop into the 30s overnight.
While travel may be slick in some spots on Thursday morning, Haney did not anticipate a major icing event.
"Rain and fog will linger into Thursday morning, but it should end around midday," he said. "The sky will remain cloudy Thursday afternoon, but there should be very little precipitation other than a few pockets of drizzle."
Temperatures will range from the upper 30s in northwestern Connecticut to the mid-40s along Interstate 95.
"A cold front will pass through Connecticut during late [Friday] morning and early afternoon," Haney said. "It’ll be accompanied by a round of rain showers."
Temps may make a brief return to the 50s to near 60 degrees; however, the air will turn much colder by late Friday.
There could also be wind gusts of between 30 and 40 mph.
"The mercury will dip into the upper teens and 20s by dawn Saturday," Haney said. "The wind chill will drop into the single digits, perhaps close to zero at times."
Read the complete technical discussion here.
