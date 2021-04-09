SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- After a longer than usual off-season, high school softball and baseball are back.
Last year, spring sports teams just had their first few practices of the year when schools closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Therefore, a lot of teams haven’t played a baseball or softball game since 2019.
For most schools across the state, Saturday will be their first game in nearly two years, including for Southington High School, which takes on Tolland.
Others will play on Monday.
However, some games posted on the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference’s website slated for Saturday have been postponed. Officials said it’s because much like winter sports, they have a small number of teams go into COVID protocol due to contact tracing.
Coaches are saying one of their biggest priorities is making sure their players are staying safe.
“To me, it is so important that we give these kids a full uninterrupted season and they have to do their part too once they leave here, they have to make sure they’re following the same protocols,” said Charlie Lembo, Southington baseball head coach.
Several high schools had to make adjustments to make a full team, as many students are learning remotely.
“Some kids are not coming back to school, they’re online and parents are weary about being contagious, they don’t let them come out for sports so it’s very hard,” said Michael Monroe, Wilby High School baseball head coach.
He said Wilby will be teaming up with Crosby High School in order to have a full team this year.
“It’s down, it’s definitely down, so that’s why we actually are combining to make sure we can still have a sport and give the chance a to play baseball,” Monroe said.
Some of the requirements for teams include wearing masks in the dugout, but only catchers will need to wear one on the field.
Each team also has to bring their own equipment and have hand sanitizer on deck.
