WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- West Haven police arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a 74-year-old woman.
On Tuesday evening, police arrested 27-year-old Giani Morales, of Springfield, MA.
The sexual assault happened inside the woman’s apartment on Oak Street Tuesday evening.
According to court paperwork, Morales approached the woman as she was out walking her dog.
Police said he then reportedly forced himself into the woman’s apartment and sexually assaulted her.
The woman was able to escape and call for help.
When officers arrived, the woman told them Morales was still inside her apartment.
He was then arrested and charged with first-degree burglary, home invasion, third-degree assault, third-degree assault of an elderly person, and first-degree sexual assault.
He’s being held on a $1.25 million bond.
Police are still trying to determine how Morales was able to get inside the building.
The investigation is ongoing.
