HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Following a brief blast of winter weather overnight, the attention shifts to the snow squalls and bitterly cold temperatures that are on the horizon.
Some school systems issued delays and closures due to some slick driving conditions. See the list here.
A wind advisory may go into effect Wednesday afternoon and evening, but the wind chill advisory starts late Wednesday night and runs through late Thursday morning.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said the cold weather is the result of an arctic cold front that arrives Wednesday afternoon.
Before it comes, he said parts of the state may have to contend with some serious snow squalls just in time for the evening commute.
"These squalls will be accompanied by whiteout conditions and winds that could gust to 50 mph," Haney said. "The squalls could put down a quick coating to 1 inches of snow in parts of the state."
Track them with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.
During that time, temperatures will drop from the high-20s to the single digits by midnight. The wind chill should dip below zero.
Thursday will be the bitterly cold day.
"Morning temperatures will range from -5 to +5 and the wind chill will range from -10 to -25," Haney said. "It’ll be a brutally cold morning at the bus stop!"
Highs in the greater Hartford area will range from 10 to 15 degrees.
The wind could also gust up to 30 mph, which will frequently bring the wind chill to zero or below throughout the day.
Thursday night temps should range from -5 to +8.
"The cold weather will begin to moderate [Friday,]" Haney said. "After a very cold morning, temperatures will reach the low and middle 20s Friday afternoon."
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.