3 Cares is proud to sponsor the inaugural ConnectiTECH Awards set for October 3rd, 2018.
The event will take place at the Connecticut Convention Center – 100 Columbus Blvd, Hartford, CT from 5:00-8:00PM.
This event is designed to celebrate advancements, culture and individuals driving the tech community in Connecticut.
As part of an ongoing effort to bring more companies into the growing Connecticut technology community, Connecticut Technology Council is proud to present two new awards for the places and people driving innovation in the state in addition to the eleven-year-old Marcum Tech Top 40 Awards which honor the fastest growing tech companies in the state.
The new awards, Coolest Tech Workplace and Most Disruptive Technology, are reserved for the spaces and creators who embody the Nutmeg State spirit in the age of A.I., Uber, and mega moon-shots. Come and network with all of CT’s up and coming technology companies.
Bruce Carlson, CTC President and CEO, tells us why this event is so important, “Growth in Connecticut must and does come from the technology sector, and the winning companies at ConnectiTECH are exemplary of the achievements within the industry we represent in the state. As part of the ConnectiTECH Awards, the March Tech Top 40, Coolest Tech Workplace and Most Disruptive Technology Awards inspire innovators, developers, makers, and more to follow suit.”
Our very own Nicole Nalepa will emcee this spectacular event.
Click here to register for this ground-breaking awards event.
