HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – St. Francis Hospital in Hartford is expected to receive its first shipment of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, after it got delayed a day.
It comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changes the guidance on who should get the shot first.
Thousands of Connecticut healthcare workers have already been vaccinated, including here at St. Francis. It just received another 900-plus doses of Pfizer’s vaccine.
However, now people between the ages of 65 and 75 will have to wait a little longer.
The change was recently made by the CDC.
Those ages 65 to 74 with high risk medical conditions were originally slated to get the vaccine at the end of January. Now, they may not be able to get the vaccine for another four to five months.
The first doses of the Moderna vaccine were given to Hartford HealthCare workers on the front lines as part of Phase 1A.
For Phase 1B, this is who is up next:
- First responders
- Teachers
- Childcare workers
- Food and agricultural employees
- Correctional staff
- Public transit
- Postal workers
- Grocery store staff
- Manufacturing
- Those 75 or older
Adults 65 to 74 are now in Phase 1C.
“I can tell you, I lean toward following guidance of the CDC,” said Gov. Ned Lamont. “We have our own advisory group to help advise on that. Look, there is some thinking [that] you've got essential workers on front line, folks who are much older or [have] preexisting conditions [who are] most at risk. [We’re] doing all we can to keep them alive. I think so far the CDC guidance makes sense to me.”
The governor said that by the end of January, everyone in the first group, 1A, will likely get both their shots, including the St. Francis employees.
