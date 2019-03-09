HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Tens of thousands will fill the streets of the capital city Saturday morning for Hartford’s Saint Patrick’s Day Parade.
The parade starts at 11 a.m. at the Capitol. Roads should reopen by 3 p.m.
For the first time ever, along the parade route will be the Shamrock Squad. They will be looking for “spectacular spectators”. People will be winning in different categories, including spirit, family, and tailgating.
For more information on the parade and a map of where you can park, click here.
