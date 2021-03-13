HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford's St. Patrick's Day parade is canceled this year because of the pandemic, but not the celebration of Celtic culture.
The Cathedral of St. Joseph Knights of Columbus is hosting a week-long event filled with Irish music, culture, and history on Pratt Street.
Organizers say it’s important to celebrate after a year of being physically distant from people.
"We’ve been isolating so we haven’t been able to experience culture. We haven’t been able to experience each other in community, so this is the first opportunity that we really had to be together again," event organizer Melissa Murray said.
You have until the 19th to enjoy the festivities in downtown Hartford.
