FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Three people were stabbed during a Halloween party in Farmington, according to police.
Officers said they received a 911 call around 12:40 a.m. Thursday about a large fight that happened outside of a home on Talcott Notch Road.
When they arrived, they found between 100 and 300 guests both inside and outside of the home.
The University of Connecticut Health Center reported that just before 1 a.m., two stabbing victims were dropped off at its emergency room.
St. Francis Hospital reported a third victim a short time afterward. That victim checked himself in to the hospital.
“There were a ton of witnesses there, not a whole lot of information that has led to any substantial suspect info at this time," said Lt. Timothy McKenzie, Farmington police.
The stabbing victims ranged in age from 19 to 27 years old.
They are expected to survive.
Farmington police said they expect to continue their investigation at the home throughout Thursday.
Information gathered by investigators indicated that the Halloween party was shared through social media.
“It appeared to be posted through some sort of social media apps about the party which led to the large number of guests," McKenzie said.
Anyone with information about the party or who witnessed the fight outside of it is asked to call Farmington police at 860-675-2483 or leave a message on the department's anonymous tip line.
