HARTFORD, (CT) -- Two men were stabbed in the Parkville section of Hartford on Saturday morning, according to police.
Officers were called to the area of 1620 Park Street around 4 a.m.
One of the victims was taken to St. Francis Hospital and the other is being treated at Hartford Hospital.
Both of the victims are in serious, but stable condition.
No arrest has been made, police said.
Major Crimes Division and Crime Scene Division are on scene to determine what led up to the stabbing.
No further information is available.
