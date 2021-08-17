HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man was killed in a stabbing in Hartford Monday afternoon.
Hartford police identified the victim as 30-year-old Jeremiah Fitzgerald.
They said they responded to an address on Albany Avenue just before 4:40 p.m.
A report said a person had been stabbed.
When officers arrived, they found Fitzgerald suffering from wounds.
The victim was transported to St. Francis Hospital where he was initially listed in critical condition. However, he succumbed to the injuries just after midnight Tuesday.
Hartford police said they're still investigating the case.
There's no word on a suspect.
