HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating the death of an unidentified man who was stabbed with a knife Thursday evening.
Officers responded to 2327 Main St. around 9:30 p.m. to the reported knife assault.
A man was located by police with several lacerations and stab wounds.
According to police, a suspect was taken into custody, and officers found the weapon they believe was used in the stabbing assault.
The victim was transported to St. Francis hospital, and at 2:52 a.m. Friday morning, he died from injuries sustained during the stabbing.
Lt. Paul Cicero of the Hartford Police Department said the man who died is believed to be in his 40s.
The suspect is being interviewed by major crimes detectives and his identity will be released when he is charged.
The case is the capital city’s 5th homicide of 2019, police said.
“There is no indication that this incident is related to any previous acts of violence this week in the city of Hartford,” Cicero said.
Channel 3 has a crew on the scene.
