NEW LONDON (WFSB) - New London police said the man responsible for stabbing another person is now in police custody after a standoff overnight.
Police said they were initially called to a home in the area of Crescent Street and Riverside Avenue around 9:45 p.m. Friday. When police arrived they found the male victim suffering from several puncture wounds to his chest and back.
The victim was taken to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital for treatment, his condition is unknown.
Officers were able to quickly develop a suspect and went to the locate him at his home on Gordon Court. However, when police arrived, they said the suspect, 38-year-old Daniel Quinones, barricaded himself inside the home.
Police said Quinones made comments about harming himself or officers so they felt it was necessary to evacuate residents in the neighboring homes.
Officers attempted to communicate with Quinones for several hours with no success. After nearly 7 hours a tactical team was able to enter the home and place Quinones into custody without further incident.
Quinones was taken to an area hospital for an evaluation. Police have not said what charges he will be facing.
