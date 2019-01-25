HARTFORD (WFSB) - Hartford Police are investigating a serious stabbing in the area of 286 Sargeant Street.
According to police, a 48-year-old male Hartford resident suffered multiple stab wounds but was able to drive himself one block to the hospital. The victim is listed in critical condition.
Police have detained a 63-year-old male Hartford resident in connection with the assault.
Police said the incident appears to be a feud between the two, and the public is not in danger.
Major Crimes and Crime Scene Division are on scene and actively investigating.
