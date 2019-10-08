HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A stabbing victim was found after police said they responded to a "shots fired" call at a lounge in Hamden.
According to police, they were called to the K & D Lounge on Dixwell Avenue Sunday around 1:30 a.m.
When they arrived, they reported finding nearly two dozen shell casings in a neighboring parking lot.
There were no gunshot victims.
Eyewitnesses reported that three or four males were shooting at each other.
Afterward, police said they were notified by Yale-New Haven Hospital that a stabbing victim had arrived.
The victim, a 27-year-old man from West Haven, was stabbed several times in the back. He underwent surgery and was in stable condition at last check.
Investigators determined that the victim was stabbed inside the lounge before the gunshots erupted outside.
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact Hamden detectives at 203-287-4807.
