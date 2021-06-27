WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A woman was taken to the hospital after being stabbed early Saturday morning.
According to Waterbury Police Sgt. Robert Davis, officers had initially responded to the area of Willow Street just before 5:30 to investigate a weapons complaint.
Police found a 34-year-old woman suffering from a stab wound when they got to the scene.
She was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Officers found evidence that shots had recently been fired in the area.
Police are looking into whether the woman had been stabbed inside or outside a Willow Street business.
Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact Waterbury Police at 203-574-6941.
