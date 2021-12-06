NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A staff member at a New Haven school is behind bars after an altercation with a student.
New Haven Public Schools spokesperson Justin Harmon said this incident happened during the day Monday at Edgewood School.
"The New Haven school district takes very seriously any incident that poses physical risk to a student. The school and the district are cooperating fully with the investigation by the New Haven Police Department," Harmon said.
The staff member hasn't been identified yet and a list of charges weren't immediately available.
Harmon added that the staff member is being put on leave while the altercation is investigated.
This is not the first New Haven Public Schools staff member has been arrested recently.
Just before Thanksgiving, police and school officials announced that a staff member at the Truman School was taken into custody after reportedly assaulting a student.
The staff member, 46-year-old Paul Vercillo, was charged with risk of injury to a minor, assault in the third degree, and disorderly conduct.
Vercillo's bond was set at $20,000.
