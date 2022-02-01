NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A staff member at King/Robinson School in New Haven was arrested Tuesday after an incident at the school, officials said.
New Haven Public Schools said the staff member “posed risk to a minor.”
The staff member has not been identified.
“The district takes student safety very seriously,” New Haven Schools said.
Details on the incident have not been released by officials yet.
“The school and the district are cooperating fully with the investigation by the New Haven Police Department,” the school district said.
Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.