FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- A staff member who worked internationally with the Fairfield, CT based non-profit, Save the Children, perished in an airplane crash in Ethiopia on Sunday morning.
Save the Children media representative Diana Oberoi confirmed to Channel 3 on Sunday afternoon a colleague of Save the Children Denmark, Tamirat Mulu Demessie was one of 157 people who died in the crash of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 from Addis Ababa to Nairobi.
CBS News reported the Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737-8 MAX plane crashed shortly after takeoff about 30 miles south of Ethiopia’s capital city, Addis Ababa at 8:44 a.m.
Oberoi said Demessie served via Save the Children Denmark as a Child Protection in Emergencies Technical Adviser.
Colleagues said Demessie worked “tirelessly to ensure that vulnerable children are safe during humanitarian crises.”
