NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – School staff in New Haven have been placed on administrative leave after a student walked away from school on Monday.
School officials said a pre-kindergarten student walked away from the playground during recess at Truman School just after 10 a.m.
The student was found safe, a short distance away from the school at 10:15 a.m.
Officials didn’t say how many teachers were placed on leave during the investigation.
The district is investigating the incident. The Department of Children and Families was also contact about the incident.
Officials said Pre-K protocols will be reviewed and staff will continue to receive intensive coaching and supervision of their practices.
