BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - Staffing shortages have forced the hand of one local school system.
The superintendent of Bridgeport Public Schools announced Sunday that all Bridgeport schools will be closed at least for Monday.
There will be no remote learning either.
The superintendent says that they will treat this as a weather-related closing.
Eyewitness News has reached out to Bridgeport Public Schools, but they have not yet returned our request for further comment.
