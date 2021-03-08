NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A personnel shortage caused CT Transit delays in New Haven on Monday.
The city announced Monday morning that the high level of shortages would cause major service delays and cancellations of some trips and services in the city.
"We apologize for the resulting inconvenience, and will post route and trip specifics as soon as we are able to," CT transit said.
