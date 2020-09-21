COLCHESTER, CT (WFSB) -- Due to a staffing shortage, Colchester Elementary School will be closed for in-person classes for 14 days, starting Tuesday.
On Tuesday Sept. 22, the district said teachers will be allowed to prepare for remote learning, therefore there will be no instruction for Colchester Elementary School students.
All students will then transition to remote learning starting Wednesday, Sept. 23.
Last week, it was announced that a member of the school had tested positive.
RELATED: Member of Colchester elementary school community tests positive for COVID-19
It is unclear at this time if any others tested positive, and if so, how many.
For updates from the school district, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.