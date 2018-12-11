WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A staffing shortage at one shoreline police department means doing more with less and that includes impacting the number of school resource officers.
When it comes to the total number of officers in the department, the deputy chief says, they’re down roughly 20 percent.
He says, in order to make sure the city is covered, they might have to make other changes.
Officers make the rounds outside of one of West Haven’s six elementary schools, but now there will be one fewer school resource officer.
“God forbid if something happens, what’s going to be the time response to get across town,” said Carrie Malangone.
Carrie Malangone is the president of the West haven parent teacher association council.
She understands the decision, but says it’s a tough one.
“They know their job, they do their job well. Their best interest is for the children, for the families and the school system itself,” said Malangone.
To help with staffing, the police department recently moved one of the two school resource officers at Bailey Middle School, back to patrol.
They replaced that officer with one of the two that’s been roving between the six elementary schools, now there will only be one.
“We are supplementing with patrol, stopping in at the schools during the day,” said Deputy Chief Joseph Perno, West Haven Police Department.
According to Perno, he says it’s as if the department is trying to play chess, without all the pieces.
“We have several officers that are out on extended military leave, several officers out on injury leave and it hurts. It hurts the department and the services we can provide,” Perno said.
Budgeted for 120 officers, Perno says right now they have about 100.
He says part of the reason they’re having trouble attracting and retaining officers, is the fact the city moved from a pension to a 401k nine years ago.
He says with short staff when it comes to covering the city, they need to make the best with what they’ve got.
“As I’ve said in the past, I’d rather have 8 SROs than 5 or 6, we could use a lot more of them. They’re a good asset to the community, to the children, I like the availability of having them in the school, interacting with the kids,” Perno said. Something parents wholeheartedly agree with.
“It is concerning, but I know our people in blue will protect the city,” Malangone said.
Perno says they could have to make additional changes to get more officers back out on the streets, but he says, further reducing the number of school resource officers is not something he wants to do.
