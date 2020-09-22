COLCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - As schools across the state continue to navigate the school year, the COVID-19 is not the only concern.
Someone at the Colchester Elementary School tested positive for the virus.
Tuesday, the school switched to remote learning for two weeks.
However, school officials said the switch was mostly because of staffing shortages.
No classes will be held on Tuesday.
Teachers have the day to prepare for remote learning, because the next fourteen days will be online starting on Wednesday.
Colchester Public Schools alerted families of the positive case.
It said the individual is isolating.
The school district has been in touch with the Chatham Health District and those who came in contact with the person who tested positive have been notified.
The confirmed COVID case led to a staffing shortage at the school.
Right now, it's unclear if this move is related to a positive COVID-19 test that was reported last week.
The rest of the district will stay open and students will be taught in cohorts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.