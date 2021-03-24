WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- A Waterbury high school transitioned to remote learning this week due to a staffing shortage.
On Tuesday, 27 Wilby High School teachers were out due to either self isolation, quarantine, or side effects from a COVID-19 vaccine, a letter to the school community said.
All students and staff have transitioned to remote learning for the rest of the week, and will resume in-person learning on Monday, March 29.
“We continue to vigilantly monitor COVID-19 cases and share information with you regarding any changes in the learning model in a timely manner. As always, the safety and health of our students, staff and families is our highest priority,” school officials said in a letter.
The school will continue to serve as a distribution site for meals through the rest of the week. Meals will be available for pick up from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
