ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) - Students in three New Haven County school systems will be learning remotely Monday.
Ansonia, Seymour, and Derby Public Schools made the announcement Sunday evening.
The decision comes after both schools were notified by their bus company that they may not have enough drivers for tomorrow.
The bus company told the three superintendents that several bus drivers had just been vaccinated for the coronavirus and have called out due to side effects brought on by the vaccine.
In-person learning is expected to resume for all three school systems on Tuesday.
