STAFFORD, CT (WFSB) - A popular ice cream shop may be pumping the brakes on business for good after one of its vans was reportedly looted and stripped of some of its key parts.
According to representatives of Nanas Ice Cream, the location where the organization kept one of their ice cream trucks had notified them Saturday morning that someone had broken into their truck and stolen all of the ice cream that was inside.
In addition, the person or persons responsible had cut a couple of feet off of the vehicle's exhaust pipe and stole the catalytic converter.
The other ice cream truck, according to a statement, is still being serviced at Roy's Garage in Stafford.
However, financial challenges have presented itself and the ice cream shop is unable to pay for the repairs.
"Roy is a great guy and has helped me with my trucks for many years and I simply can not expect him to work on the truck with no funds coming in for him," a representative said in a statement.
The amount of damage done to the company's truck coupled with the service that still needs to be done on the other truck, as well as new products, have prompted Nanas Ice Cream to close down business at least for the time being.
In a statement, the popular local business said:
"I want to thank you all for supporting me this summer and all summers past. Doing the ice cream truck means so much more to me then make money. I love seeing my customers happy, young and old alike. I love seeing the excitement on the faces of all those puppies waiting for their frosty paws too. I love all the pictures and cards I get, and the beautiful awesome chalkwork the kids draw on the roads for me to see when I'm coming down to see them. I am truly going to miss all of that."
Nanas Ice Cream has been servicing the northern Connecticut area for the past fifteen years.
