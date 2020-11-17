STAFFORD SPRINGS, CT (WFSB) - A fire in the boiler room of a middle school in Stafford Springs prompted an early dismissal for students and staff.
According to dispatchers, the fire was reported at Stafford Middle School.
Everyone inside the building was safely evacuated.
The boiler is located in a custodial closet and was isolated from any students, according to school officials.
Buses were called to transport the students home.
Parents and guardians who pick up their children may do so at Stafford Elementary School.
There were no reports of injuries.
